RCMP North District Traffic Services is investigating after a two-vehicle collision claimed a woman’s life earlier today near McLeese Lake.

Police say they were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision just before 1 o’clock today.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a woman was deceased and two men were injured.

RCMP say initial investigation has determined a head-on collision occurred when a northbound Ford Expedition crossed the center line, colliding with a southbound Ford F350.

The driver of the Expedition suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a larger area hospital, while the driver of the F-350 suffered serious injuries and was transferred by the BC Emergency Health Service ground ambulance to an area hospital.

The passenger of the F-350, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

A Collision Reconstructionist and Analyst is en route to assist in the investigation.

The highway is expected to remain closed for some time while scene evaluations are underway.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as significant delays are expected.