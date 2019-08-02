A 24-year-old female is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle south of 100 Mile House Thursday afternoon.

Clinton RCMP was notified of the collision at 70 Mile House on Highway 97 between Willow Drive and Cunningham Road at 4:40 pm.

“A female was crossing the highway when she came in contact with a truck hauling a travel trailer,” said Cst. Marika Masters.

“BC Ambulance attended and the female was airlifted to hospital where she is in serious but stable condition.”

The highway was closed for a short period of time.

RCMP continue to investigate.