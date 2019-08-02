Mother Nature has forced organizers to go to plan B when it comes to the twilight show that was scheduled for tonight.

Sharon McDonald is the media spokesperson…

“The deciding factor was when we checked the weather forecast for this evening, it’s calling for thundershowers. And although we have performers and volunteers and vendors and everyone out here, it would be risky. We’re not willing to risk anyone’s safety for the sake of putting on a show.”

McDonald says it will now be moved ahead twenty-four hours…

“We’ve transferred that show, all tickets will be honoured. It’s being held at the same time, only on Saturday night this time. It’s the same line-up, same performance time it starts at 8-15. So we’ll run our Saturday show, same gate openings at 9 am, show begins at 11, completes at around 5 o’clock. The last performers on Saturday and Sunday are the Snowbirds. And then we’ll have the twilight show begin at 8-15 and it’s a two hour show so it will finish shortly after 10.”

Sunday’s show also starts at 11 and runs until five.

McDonald says people are still welcome to come out to the airport today as well, to take a look at the planes and possibly see the Canadian Forces SkyHawks, the Canadian Forces parachute team, in action.