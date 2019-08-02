Proceeds from the prints of a painting donated to the 150 Mile Fire Department by a Cariboo artist will be going towards equipment for the Department.

Tiffany Jorgensen said the 150 Mile Fire Department amongst others shone when we were evacuated in 2017.

“On a daily basis they’re doing so much good for our community,” she said.

“There are three paintings I juxtaposed into that painting, so there was the one with the back of the fire truck with a Canadian flag and I just loved it and I thought that they’re putting so much of their time and energy in being superheroes that I thought that they should have a gift.”

Jorgensen added that she then consulted with her friend Sharleen Bast who is a firefighter with the Department and helped arranged for her to gift the painting and for prints to be made as a fundraiser.

“I actually started painting it at the beginning of 2018 and then so much stuff has come up, and then I finished it about a month ago and I told them it was done. Their chief was on holidays so I had to wait until he was back so that most of them could be there to present it, and I was just there on Monday with my daughters and they were all so happy,” she said.

“They really liked it and they gave my daughters a ride around the fire hall in their fire truck and they were so excited.”

Jorgensen has been a professional artist since high school and donates a few pieces of her work each year to different charities and organizations.

Anyone interested in purchasing a print can contact the 150 Mile Fire Department.

“These prints we priced so that lots of people would want them and we figured that there were lots of people that this really touched close to home,” Jorgensen said.

“So they’re going to use it and they said probably that the money would go towards equipment that they would raise. We’re hoping that it will do really well because they deserve it.”