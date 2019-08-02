With more rainy days than sunny days last month throughout the Cariboo, were any records for precipitation set or broken?

That’s the question we asked Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist.

“Most of the province had about average precipitation except the Central Interior. In Williams Lake we got 92 millimeters, usually get 53 millimeters and in Quesnel 89 millimeters the usual 66 which is about 135 percent of average.”

So what does the long BC Day weekend look like?

“Monday, BC Day, the high will be generally in the mid-twenties and sunny, Lundquist said, and even by Saturday we’ll break out into the sun likely and see highs into the low twenties, so it’s only the very beginning of the weekend (Friday) that’s looking sketchy but it’s looking beautiful otherwise.”

When it came to temperature averages for the month of July in the Cariboo, Lundquist said Quesnel was right on at sixteen point eight degrees and Williams Lake was one degree below average at fifteen point zero.