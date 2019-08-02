Quesnel City Council has approved a grant application to the Northern Development Initiative Trust for its Alive After Five project.

Taddea Kunkel, the Project Coordinator and Grant Writer, addressed Council on Tuesday night…

“The Alive After Five Project is a placemaking project that will create a vibrant and robust community space in Spirit Square that will enable larger events to be hosted there. This project is a natural progression from the Hosting Precinct, Wayfinding and Reid Street Revitalization projects. It will encourage activities in the downtown after 5 pm, and will result in incentives for local retailers to remain open longer.”

Kunkel says the project will consist of four components…

1. The first is to reorient the stage from a street facing to a 50-50 street and parking lot orientation.

2. To build upon the existing infrastructure in the square to incorporate a wood feature facade onto the Spirit Centre building.

3. To create a storage facility and to increase the square’s lighting capabilities

4. To assist the Quesnel Downtown Association to increase their capacity to market events within the square.

Council’s cost, should the grant request be successful, would be up to 20 thousand dollars to come out of the 2020 budget.

The application is to NDI’s Strategic Initiatives Fund, which is where the City of Quesnel also got the money for its arena precinct project.