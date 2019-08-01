The Williams Lake Fire Department were on the scene of a fire at Clearview Apartments Thursday afternoon. (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

An apartment suite that was under renovation sustained substantial damage following a fire in Williams Lake.

The Williams Lake Fire Department was called to Clearview Apartments on Clearview Crescent off of Carson Drive at 12:55 Thursday afternoon.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said around 24 members responded.

“A small fire was discovered in the suite on the ground floor that was quickly extinguished. It appears the fire was confined to the one suite.”

Peterson added the adjoining suites appear to be undamaged.

“We’re wrapping things up and then we’ll do an investigation on the fire shortly.”

Residents of the complex were evacuated and no one was injured.

“I was at work and my wife phoned me and I just freaked right out,” said Brandon Glover whose suite was above the one in which the fire broke out.

“So I got here as quickly as possible to make sure that my boy and wife were okay.”