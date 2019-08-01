A date has been set for a Preliminary Inquiry for a 100 Mile House man who was the target of a warrant for some serious charges earlier this year.

42-year old Shawn Taylor is due back in provincial court in Williams Lake on August 27th.

A warrant was issued for Taylor back in May.

He was wanted for kidnapping, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, using an imitation firearm during an offence and robbery.

Taylor was arrested a couple of days later in the 103 Mile area.

No other details have been released.