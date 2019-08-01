SkyFest preparations continue today and North Cariboo residents can get a sneak peak this afternoon.

Media Spokesperson Sharon McDonald explains…

“So if everyone looks up to the skies around noon today they will be able to see the nine plane formation of the snowbirds coming in, and later on at either one or two o’clock, and you’ll be able to hear it first, will be our CF-18 fighter jet pilot coming in.”

McDonald says media and sponsorship rides will take place tomorrow morning and that will be followed by the Canadian Forces SkyHawks…

“Which is the Canadian Forces parachute team, and they are taking up three or four of our local civilians to do a tandem jump with them, yes jumping right out of the plane with a SkyHawk with you.”

After that the shows begin with a Twilight performance from 8-15 til 10-15 tomorrow night and then regular shows on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am until 5 pm at the Quesnel Airport.