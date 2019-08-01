A 25-year old man has pled guilty to two charges in connection with an attempt to steal the ATM at G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel.

Andrew Reeve pled guilty to one count each of Break & Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence and Mischief over $5,000.

A charge of Theft under $5,000 was stayed.

Reeve is due back in provincial court on October 22nd for a pre-sentence report.

Quesnel RCMP were called to the hospital back on August 11th of last year.

Upon arrival, they discovered a smashed window to the front entrance and a vehicle tow strap that had been left behind..

Police say it appeared that the strap broke in an attempt to steal the ATM, making it unsuccessful.