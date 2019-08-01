The District of 100 Mile House could be home to a ‘craft’ cannabis production facility.

Council approved first and second readings for zoning amendments that will allow for the development of a cannabis production facility on the Exeter Truck Road following a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Mitch Campsall said they have been doing everything they can to get some more employment.

“Most of this stuff that came today has been in the planning and has been in the works probably for about two years,” he said.

“So it’s all been there; it’s just again getting all the ducks in a row and we’ve got those ducks in a row and now we’re moving forward.”

The applicant is seeking to amend the Official Community Plan designation of the property from commercial vehicle oriented to industrial, and amend the zoning from small holdings zone to light industrial zone.

A conceptual site development plan indicates there could be six craft grower facilities with each building boasting up to 14 units each at 3,000 square feet. An education component would also be constructed to compliment the processing facilities on site.

“The concept would be to build the facility and through future subdivision or lease provide constructed facilities to accommodate two types of licenses,” the applicant said.

“There are currently no vacant lands zoned industrial large enough to accommodate the facility envisioned. Since the area along Exeter Road is adjacent to lands in the ALR the potential to create more industrial land is remote.”

A public hearing will take place on Tuesday, September 10.