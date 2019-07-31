Emergency responders including the Williams Lake Fire Department, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, RCMP, and BC Ambulance Service were on the scene of a single motor vehicle incident Wednesday afternoon on Mackenzie Avenue South.

RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said the northbound vehicle went off the road after veering into oncoming traffic into a field and rolling onto the train tracks.

“We don’t believe drugs and alcohol are a factor, so we’re assessing whether or not this would be a mechanical or a medical condition,” Pelley said.

“It’s still under investigation.”

S/Sgt. Del Byron said the single occupant of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.