Single vehicle goes off-road on Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake
(R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
Emergency responders including the Williams Lake Fire Department, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, RCMP, and BC Ambulance Service were on the scene of a single motor vehicle incident Wednesday afternoon on Mackenzie Avenue South.
RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said the northbound vehicle went off the road after veering into oncoming traffic into a field and rolling onto the train tracks.
“We don’t believe drugs and alcohol are a factor, so we’re assessing whether or not this would be a mechanical or a medical condition,” Pelley said.
“It’s still under investigation.”
S/Sgt. Del Byron said the single occupant of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.