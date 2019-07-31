Lightning, hail, and power outages.

It was another evening of stormy weather in the Cariboo yesterday (Tuesday).

“I looked on a square roughly between about Williams Lake and Cache Creek there and yesterday we had about 1,000 lightning strikes in that area,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

“It is mid-summer so this is kind of what we expect in that area, so we had a system trying to move in from the coast to destabilize things and allow for the development of these thunderstorms.”

Lundquist added the lightning from the storms went from around the Fraser River and most of the distance between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House towards Wells Grey.

“It largely missed Williams Lake and 100 Mile so people between probably had a really good show.”

The unstable weather is anticipated to continue today and into Thursday and Friday before starting to improve for the weekend.

“I’m seeing the long-range pattern kind of set into bit more of a trough this summer,” Lundquist said.

“There’s variablility in weather and we’ve had a couple of really hot and dry summers. This one is a bit more on the troughy side, so that allows for more of these systems to set off showers and thunderstorms so we may still have that at the beginning of August.”