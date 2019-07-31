A pioneer of local radio broadcasting in the Cariboo has passed away.

Gil McCall joined the original ownership group of Cariboo Broadcasters at CKCQ in Quesnel in 1958 shortly after the station went on the air.

During his colorful career, McCall was known for many years by his local, downhome programming style including programs like the “Caravan Show” and “Open Mike”.

After a short stint in Prince George, a return to the Cariboo brought him to his final on-air position with CFFM-FM Super Country and then his retirement in Williams Lake in the 1990s.

Gil McCall, easily one of the most recognizable “voices” on the radio in the Cariboo, was a community leader and set an example of excellence for many young broadcasters that passed through the doors of radio in the Cariboo over the years.

He was 83.