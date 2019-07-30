Two chainsaws and a 2016 Yamaha 700 Grizzly are missing from the Mt. Timothy Ski Area.

In a Facebook post-Tuesday morning, the ski resort said at least two suspects made off with a 2016 Yamaha 700 Grizzy and two large chainsaws following a theft sometime Monday night.

They also attempted to get away with a second quad but rolled it over in the ditch at the gate.

Mt Timothy said it strongly suspects this individual suffered significant injuries.

A reward for information leading to the arrest is the suspects is being offered.