Heather Sapergia is the latest to throw her hat in the ring for the Prince George-Cariboo riding in the upcoming federal election.

She is the NDP nominee and is competing against Liberal hopeful Tracy Calogheros, Green Party Candidate Mackenzie Kerr as well as Incumbent Conservative MP Todd Doherty.

Sapergia said everything fell into place for her to run and that infrastructure upgrades will be one of her main platforms.

“For me, it just feels like the right time in my life to bring in all of the experiences that I have had in my life and direct them towards politics…We’ve got underground services that are falling apart and the NDP has a strong platform about supporting and funding infrastructure, like roads and anything that falls under the federal purview.”

Sapergia added if she was elected, one of her priorities would be to make it easier for women to get an abortion. She is of the opinion there is no consistency among the provinces when it comes to these services.

“Right now in Canada, it is very piecemeal. There are provinces for example like PEI that don’t have these services for women and they have to go out of province and the cost of travelling for these services comes out of their own pocket.”

Sapergia is also getting behind the NDP’s plan for a universal Pharmacare system.

“Right now, there are little bits of piecemeal going on and not everybody is covered. I hear these stories about people who are having to forego medication to pay for there rent, so they are unhealthy and they land up in emergency because they can’t afford the meds.”

The federal election is set for Monday, October 21.

(Files from Brendan Pawliw with MyPrinceGeorgeNow)