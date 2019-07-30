Wells is bracing itself for an extra couple thousand people for the annual ArtsWells festival this weekend.

Julie Fowler, the Executive and Artistic Director with Island Mountain Arts, says there will be a lot more traffic and people, but she says it’s not something that Wells hasn’t seen in the past…

“It’s interesting to think that Wells in its heyday had upwards of 3,000 people living here so the town infrastructure was actually built for a much larger community, so when you think of our beautiful, large community hall, our school which was built as an elementary and a high-school.”

Fowler says the event gets underway officially on Friday night….

“We have a parade that kicks off the whole weekend and that starts at 7-30 but just before that we have a welcome ceremony at the community hall, but people can start arriving, they can start camping Thursday night.”

Fowler says there will be ten venues of music operating at any one given time this weekend.

She says they will represent all genres and the line-up includes artists from all over Canada, as well as a few international musicians.