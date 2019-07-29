A trial date will be set on August 6th for a Williams Lake man who is accused of shooting at an occupied residence last year.

30-year old Daine Alphonse was ordered to stand trial in Supreme Court following a two-day Preliminary Inquiry held last week.

Alphonse is charged with Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm, Use of a Firearm to Commit and Indictable Offence, and Careless Use of a Firearm.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of shots fired on August 30th of last year in the 300 block of 9th Avenue.

Police say the house was struck by a bullet.

Fortunately no one was hurt.