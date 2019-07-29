The Christmas spirit has arrived early at the Williams Lake Fire Department.

This Tuesday night they’ll be conducting their annual “Christmas in July” food drive to collect donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

They’ve been doing this over the past 10-years so we asked Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock if he’s seen an increase in donations over that time.

“Last year was our best year yet. When we first started out I think it was 2010 we thought we did a great job, we got a lot of foods but it just seems to get better and better every year.”

From 6 to 9 they’ll be in the areas of Westridge, Country Club Boulevard, Terra Ridge, Western Avenue, Midnight Drive and sections of 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Avenues.

If you live in those areas and won’t be home, Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock explains how you can still make a donation.

“They can make drop-offs at the Fire Hall here between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday to Friday and if you’re not going to be home and we’re going to be in your area you can just leave it out on your porch and we’ll pick it up if you leave it in a bag.”

Fire Chief Erick Peterson says the Salvation Army Food Bank shelves are generally running low this time of year and the Williams Lake Fire Department is asking the community to help bring “Christmas in July” to those that rely on the Food Bank by donating non-perishable food items for them to deliver to the Salvation Army.