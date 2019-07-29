Quesnel’s Bazil Spencer is a Canadian High Jump Champion !

The 17-year old Spencer, competing against older competition in the under-20 division, won gold in Montreal on Saturday.

Spencer’s winning jump was 2.03 meters, and he did it on the first try.

That was significant as Sam Hall, who also made that height, couldn’t do it until the second try which ended up being the tie-breaker after both athletes failed at 2.06.

Spencer trains out of Kamloops and has battled some injuries this year which makes this win even more impressive.