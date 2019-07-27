A solid start but a tough finish for a Quesnel golfer at the BC Senior Men’s Championship in Vernon.

James Pedersen, after opening with rounds of 73 and 76, shot a 14-over par 86 on the final day on Thursday.

That left him in a tie for 68th place out of 162.

Pedersen was tied for 31st at last year’s event in Pemberton.

Rod Albers from Quesnel also ended up in a tie for 68th after rounds of 78, 76 and 82.

Three other Cariboo golfers took part in this tournament.

John Pickard, from 150 Mile, had his best round on the final day with an 81.

That followed back to back 82’s.

Rolf Scheutzee from Williams Lake closed with an 87 after an 80 and an 86, and Jeff Crandall from Quesnel shot rounds of 89, 80 and 86.