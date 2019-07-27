The first-ever Pride in the Puddle event, being put on by the Williams Lake Pride Society, will be held tomorrow (Saturday) in the Lake City.

It begins with a parade that will start at the Cariboo Arts Centre at 11 am and ending at Boitanio Park where family-oriented activities will take place.

Organizer Charlotte Mortimer said they received a lot of support to help put this first-ever together.

“We’ve had a huge amount of help from the BCGEU, Boys and Girls Club who work with us constantly on all of our projects, we have the Ministry of Forests, we’ve got one of their firetrucks and some of their firefighters coming in for us. We’ve got a lot of community support from the organizations here in town.”

Mortimer said it’s been “hair straight back” for the better part of the month contacting people, vendors, and organizations in Williams Lake to get ready for this event that everyone is welcome to attend.

In addition to the children’s activities, vendors, information booths and games in the park, Mortimer said they will also be holding a food drive for Pregnancy Outreach, the Boys and Girls Club pantry and Cariboo Friendship Centre.

Helping with organizing the event is Jordin Lautsch, Director of the Pride Committee, who is looking after putting together the live entertainment that will be performing in Boitanio Park.

Lautsch said, “after all the hard work that’s gone into putting the first-ever Pride in the Puddle event together I’m looking very forward to just seeing it all finally come together and see what aspects of it we can work on for further years coming and what we can incorporate more.”