The latest piece of artwork in the Lake City was unveiled earlier this afternoon outside of the Williams Lake Indian Band’s newly renovated government and corporate offices.

Before the opening speech from Willie Sellars, Chief of the Williams Lake Band was made, the tarp was lifted to show on-lookers a steel horse sculpture.

“We wanted a horse, we wanted a horse that was running, showing the spirit of the animal itself, Sellars said, I mean it looks like it’s galloping, it’s heading into the future. It’s a very powerful piece of the history of the Williams Lake area and First Nation’s people in general and that’s what we wanted, that’s what we envisioned and that’s exactly what we got”.

Sellars was not only impressed with the artwork but also the size of the crowd that turned out for the unveiling.

“Wow, I mean this is not something I expected. We have more people here than I would ever even have thought of and a number of dignitaries too, it’s so good to see. It’s also good to see that people weren’t only here to see a great piece of artwork, but they’re here supporting what we’re doing which only re-enforces what we’re going to be doing into the future.”