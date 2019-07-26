Quesnel Search and Rescue, along with Prince George Search and Rescue, BC Ambulance and RCMP were called out to the 3100 road in the Barkerville area on Thursday.

Bob Zimmerman, the President of Quesnel Search and Rescue, explains what happened…

“One of the cyclists lost his balance coming up onto a bridge and fell off the bridge to the right, landed initially on some willow bush which slowed him down a little bit, and then he continued onto some rocks and down into the creek. It was about 30 feet at the most for the distance traveled.”

Zimmerman says it was a logging bridge without any railings.

He says one of the other cyclists then had to travel to another location to get a call out for assistance.

Zimmerman says they were hoping to get him out on a long line but by the time they arrived, BC Ambulance and RCMP had already got him to the ambulance because he was showing signs of hypothermia.

He says they assisted in getting him into a special carrier to be loaded onto the helicopter to be taken to Prince George.

The cyclist, from Vancouver Island, suffered several injuries.

While they are not considered to be life-threatening, Zimmerman says if not for the bush slowing his fall, it could have been much worse.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet.