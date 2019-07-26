100 Mile Fire/Rescue has responded to 7 motor vehicle incidents in the last 3 days.

Fire chief Roger Hollander says this is very unusual for this time of year and given the weather conditions.

“The populations increased with summer traffic, visitors and tourists. There have been quite a few incidents and we’re certainly concerned as a public safety organization. We’re just cautioning them to be careful, and pay attention to their driving. Most of these can’t be contributed to weather, that’s for sure.”

Hollander says some of the incidents were quite serious, one at 108 Mile involved an extraction. He cautions drivers to not be distracted and pay attention to speed.