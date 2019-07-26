Stock image of doctor(Supplied by Pexels) Northern Health is happy with the final results of the Provinces measles

(Files by Sawyer Bogdan)

Northern Health is happy with the final results of the Provinces measles immunization catch-up clinics.

Across BC 27,747 kids from kindergarten to grade 12 were vaccinated with just over 2,200 of them in the northern region.

Rakel Kling, Medical Health Officer with Northern Health, said the clinics have done a lot to educate residents.

“We think it’s been really good and it’s done well by raising awareness about measles. People now better understand how significant a disease measles is and how easily it spreads and also how well our vaccines work in preventing it.”

Health authorities held 1,053 in-school clinics, as well as 3,584 public health clinics in communities throughout BC.

Anyone still wanting to get vaccinated can do so through the pharmacist or local health physician.