A Williams Lake man, the accused in a shooting incident, has been ordered to stand trial in Supreme Court.

That was the result of a two-day Preliminary Inquiry that wrapped up yesterday for 30-year old Daine Alphonse.

He’s charged with Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm, Use of a Firearm to Commit and Indictable Offence, and Careless Use of a Firearm.

Williams Lake RCMP, responding to a report of shots fired at around 1-20am back on August 30th of last year, attended a residence in the 300 block of 9th Avenue.

Police say the house, which was occupied, was struck by a bullet.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.