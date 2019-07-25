Map of the Cariboo Fire Centre (supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

Category 2 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre effective at noon on

Monday, July 29th.

The prohibition is being implemented due to increased fire danger ratings caused by a warming trend and will remain in place until September 7th or until the public is otherwise notified.

In addition to Category 2 open burns, the following activities will also be prohibited:

the burning of any waste, slash or other materials.

Open fires larger than 0.5 meters wide by 0.5 meters high.

Stubble or grass fires of any size over any area.

The use of sky lanterns.

The use of fireworks, including firecrackers.

The use of tiki torches and similar kinds of torches.

The use of binary exploding targets.

The use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description and the use of air curtain burners.

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-meter high by a half-meter wide or smaller and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.