Public safety warning issued in Ontario over teen murder suspects

A public safety warning has been issued in Ontario as part of the cross-country manhunt for two teens who are the suspects in the deaths of a couple on holiday and another man in northern B.C.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the last confirmed sighting of nineteen-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmelgelsky was in Saskatchewan but they believe the two are headed in a easterly direction. Police say the pair is considered dangerous and people should not approach them, they are wanted by police in connection to the fatal shooting of an Australian man and his American girlfriend on the Alaska Highway as well as the death of another man.

Boris Johnson officially becomes British Prime Minister

New prime minister, new cabinet.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has fired several members of his predecessor Theresa May’s cabinet. Others such as the secretaries of defence, business, education, transport, local government and international trade have announced they are leaving the government.

Prime Minister Trudeau names chair for new security agency

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making outgoing New Democrat MP Murray Rankin the chair of a new national-security review agency.

The agency’s job is to review any security or intelligence activities of the federal government to make sure they’re legal, reasonable and necessary.