A trial date will be set in the fall for a Quesnel man who is accused of assaulting a homeowner while trying to allude police.

33-year old Nathan Doucette is scheduled to appear in Supreme Court on September 23rd.

He’s charged with Assault, Failing to Stop for Police, Break & Enter, and Driving while Prohibited.

Quesnel RCMP say front line officers responded to a call of an unwanted man in a business on July 10th.

He left the business but police say they then discovered that the vehicle that the suspect was in had been taken without the owner’s consent.

The vehicle was discovered a short time later and in an attempt to flee from police, the suspect is accused of colliding with a police vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The Police Dog Service from Prince George was called in.

The suspect is then accused of forcing his way into a residence where he was confronted by the homeowner, who police say was then injured during an altercation.

The man was not seriously hurt.

Doucette was arrested at the home and taken into custody.