Tracy Calogheros accepting a donation from Owner of Prince George Recycling and Return Centre Austin Kim on May 15, 2019 |(Photo supplied by Sawyer Bogdan, MYPGNow.com staff)

Tracy Calogheros is taking another stab at the Cariboo-Prince George riding ahead of the fall election.

She has been acclaimed and will represent the Federal Liberal party for the second time.

Calogheros was the runner-up in the 2015 federal election to Conservative MP Todd Doherty.

She says a more collaborative approach is key if the country wishes to be successful.

“I am definitely no shrinking violet and as I said, collaboration is the future of politics. If we are going to have a bright future on the global stage Canada has to be able to work as a unit rather than hiding themselves off into tribes.”

Calogheros believes a more inclusive approach in Ottawa is best for all parties.

“Ardent partisanship is tearing this world apart all around us, and something that I am not is partisan. While I might run under the Liberal flag I certainly believe there are good ideas in all party platforms and all age groups.”

Tracy is also the CEO of the Exploration Place Museum and Science Centre in Prince George, a job she has held since 2003.

The 2019 election is set for October 21st.

(With files by Brendan Pawliw)