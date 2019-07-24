Rain this morning in the area around Clinton has caused some mudslides in the area.

There are currently no road closures, according to Dawson road maintenance. Highway 97 is open Loon Lake road is open to single lane alternating traffic between Stevens Road and Renach road.

There is a travel advisory for Highways 99, 97 and Highway 1 in the Cache Creek area, and Dawson Road Maintenance reminds everyone traveling to check drivebc.ca for updated conditions.