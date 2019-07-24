The City of Williams Lake has a new Director of Community Services.

Ian James is a former 2-time Olympian and NC Double-A All American in Track and Field with a passion and commitment to performance excellence in recreation, sports, and fitness.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said the City is very fortunate to add someone like Ian to their management team.

“We were lucky, very lucky, to find a candidate that when you look at his resume it’s very impressive. Yes, we’re very pleased.”

Cobb added, “We are looking forward to continued improvements and quality programming at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, and are confident that Ian’s broad range of experience will enhance the delivery of services in response to ever-increasing demand.”

Ian James brings with him over 15-years of senior management experience directing recreation facilities and programs, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation and Parks Administration, a diploma in Recreation Facility Management and Master Fitness Trainer certification.

James will be joining the City on Monday, August 12th.