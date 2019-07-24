Figures released by Stats Canada for 2018 indicate that Quesnel is third in the country when it comes to the overall crime severity index and fifth when it comes to the violent crime severity index.

Quesnel has 291.83 crimes per 100 thousand, up from 214 in 2017.

The violent crime rate is just under 265 per 100 thousand, which is up significantly from 149 in 2018.

Williams Lake’s numbers are down from the previous year.

The overall crime severity index is 203.65 per 100 thousand which is still 7th in the country like 2017, but is down from 218.57.

And the violent crime index, which was 4th in the country at 288.34, is now down 216.81 which is 10th in Canada.

North Battleford, Saskatchewan has the highest overall crime rate in the country, while Thompson, Manitoba is the runaway leader when it comes to violent crime.

The violent crime rate in that community is 569.85 per 100 thousand, which is more than 200 higher than second place North Battleford.