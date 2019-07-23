The Provincial Government has announced funding of just under 300 thousand dollars for wireless network upgrades in the North Cariboo region.

That includes Bouchie Lake, Ten Mile Lake and rural Quesnel.

Jinny Simms, the Minister of Citizens’ Services, made the announcement this morning at the Historic telegraph site by the water wheel.

She compared it to BC’s first railroads and highways and how they brought incredible new economic growth and opportunities…

” To this day we depend on those vital transportation networks to exchange goods and services and many businesses would simply not exist without them. Today the new railroad, high speed internet, is having a similar impact. With the flick of a switch the whole world can open up to people living in more rural areas of the province. Instantly new business and employment opportunities are created. Local service delivery improves with applications in Telehealth and distance learning. Families suddenly have a new way to shop for goods, stay in touch with loved ones, and unwind after a long day and watch the occasional Netflix. Our neighbourhoods are made safer with enhancements to emergency response and local communication.”

Simms went on to say that without it, it is difficult to do commerce or grow your economy in this century.

Tracy Bond, speaking on behalf of the Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce, talked about how access to modern, high-speed internet would level the playing field for rural businesses…

“The Quesnel & District Chamber of Commerce celebrates the investment to our rural areas through the expansion of high-speed internet, specifically in the Bouchie Lake, 10 Mile Lake and rural Quesnel areas,͟said Tracy Bond, vice-president of the Quesnel & District Chamber of Commerce. ͞The benefits include opening up the marketplace to our rural business members and remote workforce, streamlining business operations to increase competitiveness and strengthening our region through increased communications and mutual support.͟”

The funding comes from the Connecting British Columbia program and is a partnership with ABC Communications.

The total estimated cost of the project is $596,812 and also includes rural 122 Mile House, rural Lac La Hache, and rural Lone Butte.