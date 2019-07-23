100 Mile House RCMP say they received a report Friday, July 20th of a speeding vehicle that failed to stop for Williams lake RCMP.

The red 1990 Honda Accord had last been seen southbound on Highway 97 from Knife Creek Road. Police from 100 Mile House attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to accelerate. No pursuit was initiated but a spike belt was deployed at 103 Mile, which stopped the vehicle.

The person believed to be the driver fled on foot but was not located. A female passenger was arrested and later released with no charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP or Crimestoppers.