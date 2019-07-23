People in the Williams Lake Indian Band 1 community will soon enjoy a substantial upgrade to internet speeds.

Minister of Citizen’s Services, Jinny Simms, made the announcement earlier yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

“I’m grateful to be gathered here with you in celebration of some incredible news for this community. High-speed internet is coming to the community. Our government is providing $177,000 to help support Telus’ work to connect the community with fiber optic internet”.

Sims said affordable and reliable high-speed internet can open new doors for rural and Indigenous communities and produce immediate benefits, such as enabling community-health workers and educators to access new services or creating opportunities for people to start home-based businesses.

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars was also pleased with today’s announcement and what it means.

“It’s a massive win for the Williams Lake Indian Band, it’s a massive for first nations people from this region. Telus stepping up with the Provincial government and providing high-speed internet to rural First Nation communities is a win right across the board and we do not take that lightly.”

The Province is investing $177,000 through it’s Connecting British Columbia program to help support the project to bring cutting-edge fiber optic internet to Williams Lake Indian Band 1 homes and workplaces