A very special ceremony will be held this evening (Monday) at the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall.

Fire Chief Stan McCarthy, will be given the Medal of Good Citizenship after being notified this past November that he was one of 19 British Columbian’s receiving one.

McCarthy is looking forward to being with his fire fighting family and of course his immediate family when Jinny Simms, Minister of Citizens Services makes the presentation.

“My son will be there, my grandsons will be there as well as my wife. My daughter won’t be able to attend cause she got short notice on Friday afternoon at quarter after four and she lives in Edmonton. It’s just too short of a notice for her to get time off.”

Launched in 2015, the Medal of Good Citizenship recognizes individuals who, through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward