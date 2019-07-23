A high percentage of Cariboo residents participated in an online survey that asked if British Columbia should continue to observe daylight saving time.

In fact, the Cariboo cracked the top five in the province with 7,326.

Only the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Thompson-Okanagan and Kootenays had more.

48.8 percent of the surveys that were completed were done by those between the ages of 40 and 64.

18 to 39 accounted for 29.6 percent of the responses and 65 to 75 made up 16.7 percent.

The Ministry of Attorney General says a summary report of the engagement will be issued in the coming weeks, and then the results will be considered along with decisions on time observance made by neighbouring states to help determine the best course of action for B.C.

Quick Facts:

* Surveys completed by region (top five):

* Lower Mainland: 98,549

* Vancouver Island and South Coast/Sunshine Coast: 62,386

* Thompson-Okanagan: 33,583

* Kootenays: 12,209

* Cariboo: 7,326

* Surveys completed by age group:

* Over 75 years: 4.1%

* 65-75 years: 16.7%

* 40-64 years: 48.8%

* 18-39 years: 29.6%

* Under 18: 0.3%

* No response: 0.5%