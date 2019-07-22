From a policing perspective, Billy Barker Days 2019 was a big success.

Staff Sergeant and Detachment Commander Andrew Burton…

“Our calls for service as well as our prisoner count numbers were down compared to previous years and I think part of this can be attributed to the additional police resources that we brought in, specifically for the weekend from both Prince George and Williams Lake. We conducted several road checks over the weekend, as well as the RCMP conducted numerous license premise at licensed establishments, including the barn dance on Saturday night and found that the majority of the people were enjoying themselves and there were very few issues.”

Burton says they had 125 calls for service over the four days.

That is down from 173 calls last year and 149 in 2016.

Billy Barker Days was cancelled due to wildfires in 2017.

Burton says none of the calls were for anything that was serious in nature…

“Predominantly the calls that our members were responding to were at the fairgrounds with teens, there were a couple of kids that had been separated from their parents, there were a couple of drunk wrestling matches that our members responded to, but on the whole police found people to be acting respectfully and behaving well.”