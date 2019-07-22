What is going to happen with the old Quesnel Junior Secondary School site now that a new school is being built at Maple Drive ?

Education Minister Rob Flemming, speaking to us during Friday’s announcement from the Lebourdais Park stage, says the land goes back to the province and that the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Operations would be taking the lead on it, as it does with all crown parcels.

He did speculate however, on some possible uses…

“It’s a strategic location in downtown Quesnel so i think that is another exciting part of this announcement is how that can be re-imagined, what other kinds of community infrastructure or affordable housing for example could be part of a redeveloped subdivided old QJS site.”

Flemming says they will be working with both Quesnel City Council and the School District on what that site might look like.

He says they will begin the demolition of that site, which is part of the price tag for a new school, as soon as possible.