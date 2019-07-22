There has never been a Quesnel Rodeo with more entries and, while the final numbers still have to be added up, it is likely the best attended ever as well with a huge crowd for all three performances at Alex Fraser Park.

And Cariboo cowboys and cowgirls didn’t disappoint in the arena either.

Logan Parent from 100 Mile House won all the money in the Bull Riding with the only qualified ride, a 79 on “Lunar.”

Clayton Honeybourn from Quesnel has the fastest time in the Tie Down Roping with a 10 and 1.

Cody Braaten from 150 Mile earned a 3-4 split with a time of 14 and 2.

Wade Mcnolty from 150 Mile was number one in the Steer Wrestling with a time of 5.1 seconds.

Dustin Nicolson from Quesnel was the runner-up with a 7-flat.

Clay Gordon topped all Junior Steer riders with a 77.

That was part of a 1-2 Quesnel finish as Isaac Janzen was next with a 74.

Josh Cahill from Clinton was half of the winning team in the Team Roping along with his partner Levi Hughes from Abbotsford.

Their winning time was 6 and 2.

The Quesnel team of Ryan Macnaughton and Dustin Shields was part of a 2-3-4 split with a 6 and 4 in the Team Roping, along with Ty Lytton from 100 Mile and Tim Terepocki of Cache Creek and Steve Lloyd of Quesnel and Chad Evenson from Pritchard.

Lloyd, a former Canadian Tie Down Roping champion, was also second in the Team Roping in Quesnel last year.

Alyson Schuk from Tatla Lake was the runner-up in the Breakaway Roping.

Alan Puhallo’s Quesnel team won the Wild Horse Race, Quesnel’s Chelsea Brears won both flat races and Parallel Welding won the Wild Cow Milking title.