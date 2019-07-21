A search for a 100 Mile House man ended Noon Saturday when he was located deceased. 100 Mile RCMP say the 19-year-old man was last seen Friday evening about 530 and was believed to be distraught. A search by RCMP, family, and friends overnight, Friday failed to locate him. There was a large social media presence, as well. A further search by South Cariboo Search and Rescue Saturday morning located the man near the base of the old ski hill in 100 Mile House.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen offered condolences to the family and friends on behalf of the detachment. RCMP say if you need help in dealing with this tragic circumstance, please reach out for support. There are a number of local counseling services who can help, including local RCMP Victim Services at 250-395-2456, Peter Skene Ogden Counselling Program for local students, through the Armed Forces Outreach at 1-800-268-7708 for those connected to local military programs or other local counseling services.