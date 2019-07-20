Charges have now been approved against two suspects arrested on suspicion of break and enter on highway 97 in Prince George Wednesday. The vehicle the suspects were in had been reported stolen to Quenel RCMP July 11th. Two firearms were seized from the vehicle after the arrest.

Multiple charges have been approved by the BC Prosecution service against 41-year-old Jamie Hal Hammerstrom of Hixon, and 33-year-old John Robert Craig of Dawson Creek including

• Break and enter to steal a firearm

• Disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle (2 counts)

• Possession of a firearm without a licence

Hammerstrom has also been charged with these additional Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and

Substances Act offences:

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

• Possession of a firearm or ammunition while prohibited (3 counts)

• Possession of a controlled substance

Both were remanded in custody will appear in court again on July 24th.