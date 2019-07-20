Authorities are now searching for a young 100 Mile area man missing since yesterday afternoon .

19-year-old Allan Faulkner Jr. was last seen around 530 pm Friday. Faulkner was distraught and family is concerned for his safety. Several family members and friends searched throughout the night to locate him. His family is asking for the publics help in locating Faulkner, and RCMP and South Cariboo Search and Rescue are now mobilizing a search.

Faulkner is about 6 feet tall with a slim build and red hair and was last seen in town. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please call 100 Mile RCMPat 250-395-2456.