(From files by Rebecca Dyok)

The longest annual charity bike ride in the world rolled into Williams Lake July 19.

28 students from the University of Texas with the Texas 4000 for Cancer arrived in the Lake City yesterday after a 49-day journey from Austin, Texas.

Taking part is Ashley Schmidt who is the travel chair for the Sierra route.

Schmidt has recently completed her degree in biochemistry and will be going to medical school this fall.

Schmidt says the 28 riders will be joining students taking part in two other routes on day 60 in Whitehorse where they will make their way to Anchorage, Alaska. Participants are only allowed to take part as riders once and after have the opportunity to serve as ambassadors.

The group will be in Quesnel today before going to Prince George where they will donate $9,000 to a patient comfort fund and a survivorship program.

This marks the 16th year for the 70 Day journey to Alaska to benefit cancer research. To date, the Texas 4000 has raised over $9.7 Million Dollars.