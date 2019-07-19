Education Minister Rob Flemming took the stage at Lebourdais Park this afternoon to announce that the NDP Government is providing 52.2 million dollars for a new Quesnel Junior School.

It will have room for 550 students in grades 8 and 9 and will be built on the existing Maple Drive Junior school property.

Work is expected to begin in the summer of 2020, and the school is expected to be ready for students in September of 2022.

The money includes the demolition of the old QJS school in downtown Quesnel.