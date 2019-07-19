The northern BC town of Fort St. James recently declared a financial crisis, due to the closure of mills in the area. The declaration opens the door to temporary emergency government funding support.

Mayor Mitch Campsall says that is not something that will be required in 100 Mile House.

“The district does not have that. We’re in good shape, we started preparing ten years ago. The issue they’re having is that they have financial problems up there because they have recreational facilities from what I understand cost five million dollars to run, and they’re in bad shape.”

Campsall says they are in a different situation in Fort St. James than the district, and 100 Mile has other factors such as CRD input, He says the district is not in the sort of situation that would cause it to fold due to mill closures.