It was a familiar face behind the wheel of the last car running at Thursday night’s annual Bob Wilson memorial crash to pass at the Goldpan Speedway in Quesnel.

Justin Price won for the third time in the past four events as he was also the lone survivor in 2014 and 2015.

The Billy Barker Days festival was cancelled in 2016 due to the wildfires.

Price beat out 36 other vehicles in his #96.

He also won a dash and a heat race leading up to the win in the main.

For the second year in a row Dylan Apps, in the #55, was the runner-up.

Third was captured by Williams Lake’s Gord Bettles.

In qualifying there were 42 cars timed in, and for the main 37 cars made it, both setting a record for car counts.

There’s racing Saturday night at Goldpan Speedway for the Billy Barker Days weekend as well.

Along with the local racing series there’s the WESCAR racing. Last year the at Goldpan the WESCAR main winner was Quesnel’s Trevor Adelman, and he also had the fastest qualifying time.

The street stocks, mini stocks and pro mini will also be in action.

Qualifying is set for four with racing to follow at 5.