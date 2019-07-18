Updated: Two dogs found outside the family home where a woman was attacked had to put down by 100 Mile RCMP in order for paramedics to reach in assisting her.

RCMP and BC Ambulance were advised that a 58-year-old female had been attacked by her family’s large dog at a residence Thursday morning at 8:44 in the 93 Mile Loop Road area.

“Officers attended the call and discovered the woman was trapped in the residence along with a male friend because two of the large dogs, identified as American Staffordshire Terriers, were roaming near the residence,” S/Sgt. Sven Nielsen said.

“One dog was on a chain able to reach the only door into the residence and the other dog was roaming free.”

Both dogs according to Nielsen were acting in an aggressive manner and had signs of injuries believed to have been from fighting each other or from the attack on the woman.

She was transported to Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital for further treatment after suffering from serious injuries to her left arm which included a broken left lower arm and wrist as well as lacerations.

The male friend received local treatment as his hand was bitten after freeing the woman from the attacking dog by striking it with his fists.

One other dog from the property was immediately seized by the BC SPCA due to existing injuries from what appeared to be a dog fight.

The SPCA will be re-attending the property to seize nine other animals later today.

“The other animals are secure either in rooms within the house or within kennels in the residence, so there is no further risk to public safety at this time,” Neilsen said.

“Further investigation into the treatment or care of the animals at this residence will be completed by the local SPCA office.”

(Editor’s Note: Nielsen confirmed that all of the dogs belonged to the family occupying the residence.)